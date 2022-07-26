We got a “Taste of PIFA” on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 18th annual Pacific Islander Festival is coming to town and KUSI got a little taste of it on “Good Morning San Diego”.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with JoAnn Fields, Miss PIFA Alana Godoy, and Chef Spencer Hunter Owner of Hunters Kitchen about the festival coming up!

Ben Benavente singer, performed “25,000 miles away from you” live on KUSI’s patio.

They are scheduled to be back hosting their in-person festival this year September 24 & 25, 2022 at Ski Beach – Mission Bay.

Learn more about the festival HERE