We See You Organization asks for clothing donations to give to the homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The We See You Organization is calling on San Diegans to donate warm clothes and hygiene products to the homeless.

Speaking with KUSI’s Paul Rudy, Co-founder Laura Chez discussed how you can help those during the cold winter season.

Donation Drop-offs are available on Tuesdays 2-7P.M. at 5444 Napa Street.