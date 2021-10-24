‘We See You’ organization in need of warm clothing and hygiene products

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting rid of old clothes? The “We See You” organization is gathering clothing and hygiene products for San Diego’s homeless community members.

They are in desperate need of clothing, blankets, and hygiene products this season and are accepting donations every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 5444 Napa St. in San Diego.

Laura Chez, Co-founder of We See You, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego for details on the organization and its needs.