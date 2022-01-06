‘We See You San Diego’ calls on residents to help donate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If your New Year’s resolution is to be more charitable, then take a gander at “We See You San Diego.”

Donations of clothes, hygiene supplies, and more can be dropped off at 5444 Napa Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To see a list of donation items needed, click here.

Laura Chez, Founder of We See You San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details about the Tuesday night dinners.

Every Tuesday night, We See You San Diego holds a dinner party of about 150 to 200 homeless folks in the central San Diego area.

The event started in 2017 and continues into 2022 to help homeless folks make friends, get fed, and lift them from homelessness.