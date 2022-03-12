‘We See You San Diego’ holds blankets, warm clothes drive amid dropping temperatures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s weather is temperate during the day, but the county experienced its coldest March in 31 years on the first day of the month.

That means San Diego’s homeless population has been sleeping amid unusually frigid temperatures.

How you can help is by donating warm goods to We See You San Diego‘s Cozy Drive.

Laura Chez, Co-founder of We See You San Diego, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the drive.

Donations can be dropped off EVERY Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 5444 Napa Street.

They are currently asking for blankets, sleeping bags, gloves, warm hats, rain jackets, ponchos, men’s jackets and hoodies, men’s casual athletic shoes size 10 and up, men’s jeans and sweatpants, men’s and women’s underwear and socks — plus hygiene supplies are always welcome.