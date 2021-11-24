‘We See You San Diego’ hosting Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of San Diegans in need

MORENA (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is coming early for nearly 300 San Diegans in need.

Folks will get to have a feast Tuesday night provided by local nonprofit “We See You San Diego” and the community.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live at The Resolved Church in Morena on Tuesday evening with more details on the glorious feast.

Every Tuesday night, volunteer members cook up hot meals for the homeless, but this Tuesday during Thanksgiving week, the folks got something special.

“It’s all about abundance, Teresa,” began Laura Chez, Co-Founder of We See You San Diego. “I don’t know about you but that’s how I want my dessert plates to look — overflowing and full with lots of pie. So every week, this is the kind of desert plates we do because we always think our friends in the homeless community, they don’t get to be treated with abundance. But they deserve it,” Chez said.

