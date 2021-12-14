We See You San Diego is hosting their big holiday feast for the homeless on Dec. 16

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Laura Chez with We See You San Diego about their annual Christmas Feast for the homeless community on Thursday, Dec. 16th.

They are expecting 250+ guests that night and they will have live music, delicious food, eggnog, hot apple cider, presents, & sleeping bags for all!

You can help by participating in their Pie Drive-By on Thursday between the hours of 10AM-4PM. They are in need of clothing donations and hygiene supplies.

You can find We See You San Diego at Mission Valley YMCA at 5444 Napa Street, San Diego 92108.

Tax deductible financial donations can be given to We See You at @WeSeeYou-SanDiego on Venmo

Reach out to We See You San Diego for more information at www.weseeyousandiego.com