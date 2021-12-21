We See You San Diego is in need of warm clothes and hygiene supplies for the homeless this winter





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with We See You San Diego’s Co-Founder, Laura Chez, about what they need from the community to give back to those less fortunate.

With the winter months in California being fairly cold, We See You San Diego, is looking for winter clothes to give to the homeless. So if you or your friends are looking to clean out your closet, donate your clothes to this great program that will help people stay warm during the winter.

They are also looking for hygiene supplies as well.

Donations can be dropped off at 5444 Napa Street, San Diego, Ca 92110 on Tuesdays from 2-7PM.

For more information: https://www.weseeyousandiego.com/