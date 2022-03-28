We See You San Diego needs your help to restock their Hygiene Bar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We See You San Diego is looking for the public’s help in donating supplies for their Hygiene Supply Bar.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out in Morena checking out how the Hygiene Bar helps those in need.

“The hardest part about living on the streets is being able to get clean. Our heart is to restore dignity to people. One way we do that is by providing a Hygiene Bar for our guests at our weekly dinner party. They are able to order a bag of exactly what they need to take care of themselves. Because of the great need, our Hygiene Bar is extremely low on supplies.” -Laura Chez

https://www.weseeyousandiego.com