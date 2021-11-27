‘We See You San Diego’ provides home-cooked feasts to hundreds of homeless San Diegans weekly





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “We See You San Diego” is a local organization that serves home-cooked feasts to around 150-200 homeless folks in San Diego every Tuesday.

On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, they held an enormous feast for the homeless to ensure that they get treated like guests at a celebration.

Laura Chez, Founder of We See You San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the work of her organization.

At their weekly gatherings, relationships are created, trust is built, and people get fed.