We See You San Diego to hold donation drive for cozy items on Mar. 8th
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Laura Chez, Co-founder of We See You San Diego, about their Cozy Drive happening on March 8th.
To help keep those who live on the street warm with the lingering winter storms and cold, rainy nights, We See You San Diego is asking for your help and generosity.
They’re donation bins are low and they could use any and all the following:
blankets/sleeping bags
gloves
warm hats
rain jackets or ponchos
men’s warm jackets and hoodies
men’s jeans and sweatpants
All donations can be dropped off between 10AM-4PM at
5444 Napa Street
San Diego, CA 92110
More information on: http://www.WeSeeYouSanDiego.com