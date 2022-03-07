We See You San Diego to hold donation drive for cozy items on Mar. 8th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Laura Chez, Co-founder of We See You San Diego, about their Cozy Drive happening on March 8th.

To help keep those who live on the street warm with the lingering winter storms and cold, rainy nights, We See You San Diego is asking for your help and generosity.

They’re donation bins are low and they could use any and all the following:

blankets/sleeping bags

gloves

warm hats

rain jackets or ponchos

men’s warm jackets and hoodies

men’s jeans and sweatpants

All donations can be dropped off between 10AM-4PM at

5444 Napa Street

San Diego, CA 92110

More information on: http://www.WeSeeYouSanDiego.com