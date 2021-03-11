‘We still have to do work in building the resiliency of our small businesses,’ Erik Bruvold says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The populace is not only being injected with COVID-19 vaccines, but also injections of hope for a healing world economy.

But what about the local economy?

Erik Bruvold, Chief Executive Officer of San Diego North Economic Development Council, joined KUSI to discuss the state of the local economy a year after the start of the pandemic.

At this time, people working from home are in a “wait-and-see” attitude regarding returning back to work in-person, Bruvold said.

The CEO emphasized the way big businesses were able to weather the economic plummet while countless small businesses disappeared.