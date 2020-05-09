We Walk For Hope 5K goes virtual





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year in light of all that is going on in our country, the third annual We Walk for Hope will be a “virtual 5k.”

“We are asking our supporters to register and go out and walk wherever they can. We will be starting our walk as a live event on both Instagram and Facebook, briefly sharing for a few minutes, hearing testimony from a Genesis graduate who was a recipient of a scholarship, and playing a beautifully made memorial video with pictures of many people lost to this disease,” said Wendy Webber.

Supporters can take pictures out on their walk, proudly wearing this years bib and honoring the loved one they have lost, and sharing their pictures on social media.

After losing Garrett on June 2, 2017 to an accidental overdose, his family started a scholarship fund at Genesis Recovery in Garrett’s name (the Garrett Webber Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Ashley Swartz, sister of Garrett Webber, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the virtual 5k.

People interested can register at bit.ly/walkforhope2020