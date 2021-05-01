We Walk for HOPE 5k honors lives of those loss to addiction in virtual walk

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The We Walk for HOPE 5k began in 2018 as a way for the Webber family to honor their fallen son and brother, Garrett Webber, who lost his life due to an accidental overdose in 2017.

The 5k also acts to remember every life lost to addiction.

The event virtual event can be done from anywhere on May 8 at 9 a.m., which is when the event will also kick off on Facebook and Instagram.

It will start with the past scholarship recipient sharing his story, then those who signed up will begin their walk from wherever they are.

Anyone can register or donate here.

Garrett’s mother and organizer, Wendy Webber, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the We Walk for HOPE 5k.