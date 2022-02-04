Wear Red Day helps raise awareness that heart disease is number one killer of women





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Women today are juggling more responsibilities than ever.

According to the American Heart Association, women are “stressed, navigating work, family, and simply trying to keep the balls in the air. They wake up with an ever-growing mental to-do list, and their own health is rarely at the top.” Continuing, “the pandemic has exacerbated this and significantly impacted their risk for heart disease and stroke. In fact, 1 in 5 people have reported lower physical wellness and 1 in 3 have reported lower emotional wellness.”

February 5, 2022, is Wear Red Day.

Wear Red Day is designed to help raise awareness about heart disease, as it is the number one killer of women, something many people do not know.

Dr. Joanna Adamczak, Chief Medical Officer of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to explain the importance of Wear Red Day and share how you can participate.