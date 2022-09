Weather update: Tropical Storm Kay brings high winds Friday, Sept. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 9, Tropical Storm Kay will sweep across San Diego bringing intermittent rain and high winds.

Accidents have already been reported in higher numbers on slick freeways, and a plane was swept off the runway and into San Diego Bay near North Island.

Mark Mathis has an update on wind and rain throughout the evening of Friday, Sept. 9.