Website to order free COVID-19 tests is up and running

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As of yesterday you can now order free COVID-19 tests to your doorstep instead of waiting in the long lines or searching for them at your local drugstore.

Now residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out in Kearny Mesa at a pop-up testing site to talk more about how you can access these tests.

https://special.usps.com/testkits

