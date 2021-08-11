Wednesday is final day to voice opinion on SVP Borrego Springs placement

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – The controversy continues over the proposed placement of sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield into a Borrego Springs neighborhood.

Residents have until Aug. 11 to submit public comments in an effort to persuade a San Diego judge to deny his placement into a house for a second time.

The hearing on the proposed placement is set for Sept. 13.

Comments can be made by phone at (858) 495-3619, and by email at sdsafe@sdsheriff.org

Sarah Thompson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how to voice your opinion.