Week 1: Granite Hills 56, Valhalla 7





Granite Hills opens the Grossmont-Hills League with a win over cross-town rival Valhalla beating the Norseman 56-7.

The Eagles were flying high on offense scoring touchdowns on all six of their offensive possessions in the first half. Quarterback Justus Mccomb accounted for five touchdowns in the first half (4 passing, 1 rushing).

Helix transfer Joaquin Thomas had a pair of touchdowns (1 receiving, 1 rushing) in the first half including a 64-yard touchdown run.