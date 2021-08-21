Week 1: Scripps Ranch 56 vs San Pasqual 20





It’s week 1 in San Diego and we’re headed to San Pasqual as the Eagles take on the Scripps Ranch Falcons, lets get to the action.



San Pasqual wins the Toss opting to kickoff the game. The Falcons would waste no time driving down the field and Jalen Shaw punches it in from 4 yards out on the ground. Don’t look too far as San Pasqual would March right back down matching them on an even 4 yard TD from Noah Snyder this time with a flashy option pitch. On the next drive the the Falcon’s Jax Leatherwood throws a dart to Ethan Rochet who takes it 31 yards for the touchdown Making the score 14-7 Falcons.



Into the second half Scripps Ranch had no plans on slowing down, Late 3rd quarter Jax leatherwood dumps it off too Connor Lawlor and he takes it 21 yards for the score at this point making the score 42-20 Falcons. 4th quarter on the next possession Falcons Jalen Shaw was far from done as he picks off Eagle’s Danny Davis and takes it to the house furthering the lead 48-20 Falcons. By the end of this one the final score would extend to 56-20 with Scripps Ranch running away with this one.



