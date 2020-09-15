Week 1 Squad up: Mission Hills cheer team

A true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the cheer squad. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The Mission Hills cheer team is one squad that leads the way in this category. Even though the Grizzlies are safe at home, doesn’t mean the chants and cheering have stopped. Three senior Mission Hills cheerleaders tell us what they are doing during this pandemic with no football season this fall.