Week 1 Student Athlete Spotlight: Daniel Rosenberg, La Jolla Country Day

Daniel Rosenberg is a senior at La Jolla Country Day who is ready to take his football and academic skills to the next level.

Despite not being able to play a season before committing to college, he is off to one of the best academic instituations in the west, Claremont Mckenna in Los Angeles.

But, during the 2021 season, he is trying to help the younger players on and off the field, to leave the Torreys in good hands.

Here he is in the Week 1 edition of the Hollandia Dairy Student Athlete of the Week.