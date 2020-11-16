Week 10 Squad up: Valhalla Vanguard

A true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the band. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The Valhalla Vanguard is one team that leads the way in this category. Even though the Norsemen are safe at home, doesn’t mean the Valhalla Vanguard puts their season on hold. In fact, these three leaders on the team tells us practicing at home has its benefits. When the season returns, this band will be ready then ever to march out to the 50-yard-line and give it their all.