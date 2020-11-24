Week 11 Squad up: Santana cheer team

A true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the cheer squad. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The Santana cheer team is one squad that leads the way in this category. Even though the Sultans are safe at home, doesn’t mean the chants and cheering have stopped. Three Santana cheerleaders tell us how important cheerleaders are at games and what they are doing during this pandemic with no football season this fall.