Week 12: Rancho Buena Vista 50 Mar Vista 18

Week 12: Rancho Buena Vista vs Mar Vista





Week 12, and we’re headed to Rancho Buena Vista as they kickoff Round 1 of they’re 2021 CIF run at home against Mar Vista!

The 2021 CIF’s came fast this year and so did the points in this one, as Mar Vistas Aleks Wojcik finds Jordan Mahan for 12 Yards and the touchdown putting MV up 6-0. After RBV turns it over on downs Mar Vista Would find themselves back in the endzone this time Wojcik keeping it from 1 yard out making the score now 12-0. RBV wasted no time responding as Connor underhill links up with Elijah Hudson for a 35 yard Touchdown. Next drive and Wojcik drops back to pass and RBV’s Dylan Santner picks him off setting his team up with short field. Rancho Buena Vista would be all gas no brakes from here on out as before halftime they would make the scoreboard flip scoring 35 unanswered points along with 2 Turnovers. While RBV would continue to pile on the points, Mar Vista would only score 1 Touchdown in the 2nd half as the final in this round 1 matchup, 50-18 Rancho Buena Vista.

Thank You for tuning in all regular season and now into the post season, there’s plenty of more action from this weeks matchups and more. Feel free to scroll through the past and present PPR content and be sure to tune in next week for the Prep Pigskin Report!