Week 12 Squad up: Cathedral Catholic Cheer

A true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the cheer squad. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The Cathedral Catholic cheer team is one squad that leads the way in this category. Even though the Dons are safe at home, doesn’t mean the chants and cheering have stopped. Three Cathedral Catholic cheerleaders tell us how important cheerleaders are at games and what they are doing during this pandemic with no football season this fall.