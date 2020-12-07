Week 13 Squad up: Lincoln Drill Team

Over at Lincoln High School, a true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the drill team. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The the Lincoln High School drill team is one team that leads the way in this category. Even though the Hornets are safe at home, doesn’t mean the dancing and cheering have stopped. Three Lincoln Drill team members tell us how important the drill team is at games and what they are doing during this pandemic with no football season this fall.