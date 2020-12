Week 13 Student Athlete Spotlight: Garavous Kouekabakilaho, Hoover





Hoover’s Garavous Kouekabakilaho came to the United States in 2013, and ever since has worked hard to get to the next level in football and wrestling.

He not only excels on the field and the mat, but also in the classroom. He says it is a part of his recipe and want to be successful for his family.