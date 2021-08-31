Week 2: Mission Hills 42 Palos Verdes 7





It’s week 2, and we’re headed to Mission Hills as the Grizzlies take Palos Verdes Sea Knights on this beautiful sun shining evening.



Pop Warner night is here and the grizzlies look to show out for a packed Mission Hills crowd. The Sea Knights waste no time marching down for 6 as Quarterback Turner Helton pushes through the pile for a 1 yard QB Sneak. Not to fast , the Grizzlies bounce right back as Jaiden Latua Takes it in from 4 yards out making the score 7-7 in the second quarter. Mission hills wouldn’t look back as they get a stop , get the ball back and put it in the end zone as Gunnar Hensley passes to Jayden Williams from 10 yards out. Quickly the grizzlies once again take possession and this time Latua Takes its 21 yards to put the game at 21-7 Grizzlies at the half.



Top of the 3rd, Hensley Finds Matt Martin for 6 as the Grizzlies are now up 28-7. After an interception, Mission Hills would go right back down the field this time Hensley keeps it on an RPO ( Run, Pass, Option) for 12 yards to the house Mission Bay is up 35-7. You thought they were done ? Not at all as Lucas Scott takes a punt back 42 yards at the end of the 3rd quarter scoring the final points in the game as neither team scored in the 4th. The final in this one 42-7 Mission Hills.



Thank you for tuning in once again for another Prep Pig Skin Report, we’ll see you next week and every Friday this fall as the PPR brings you the best high school football coverage in San Diego!