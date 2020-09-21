Week 2 Squad up: San Marcos cheer team

A true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the cheer squad. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The San Marcos cheer team is one squad that leads the way in this category. Even though the Knights are safe at home, doesn’t mean the chants and cheering have stopped. In fact, the San Marcos squad has gone above and beyond during the hard times in this pandemic, the team comes together, socially distanced, and find ways to give back and cheer up the community. Three senior San Marcos cheerleaders tell us what they are doing during this pandemic with no football season this fall.