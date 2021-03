Week 2 Student Athlete Spotlight: Elia Kirisimasi, Steele Canyon

Elia Kirisimasi is a senior at Steele Canyon who is lining up under center for the Cougars adding to a long line of strong quarterbacks.

For Elia, academics are the most important thing to him, not wanting to disappoint his family.

On the field, he is the playmaker, and off the field, he guides his teammates and himself in the right direction

Here he is in the Week 2 edition of the Hollandia Dairy Student Athlete of the Week.