Week 3 Squad Up: Vista Cheer Team





A true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the cheer squad. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The Vista cheer team is one squad that leads the way in this category. Even though the Panthers are safe at home, doesn’t mean the chants and cheering have stopped. In fact, the Vista squad has gone above and beyond during the hard times in this pandemic, the team comes together, socially distanced, and find ways to give back and cheer up the community. Four senior Vista cheerleaders tell us what they are doing during this pandemic with no football season this fall.