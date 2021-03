Week 3 Student Athlete Spotlight: Cito Miller, Francis Parker

Cito Miller is a senior at Francis Parker whose first position is Kicker. He was inspired by former Lancer and pro football player Matt Wile who helped teach him the game in middle school.

Cito has a passion for volunteering and is looking forward to playing football and pursuing his academics at the next level.

Meet Cito in this week’s Hollandia Dairy Student Athlete of the Week.