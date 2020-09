Week 3 Student Athlete Spotlight: L.J. Turner, Vista





L.J. Turner is a leader of the defense at Vista High School, but he also is a leader off the field to his teammates to help them be the best they can be.

Not to mention, he knows that he has to excel in the classroom, in order to be successful at the next level. His inspiration? His cousin Jordan Miller who was a PPR star himself and is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons.