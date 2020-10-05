Week 4 Squad Up: Olympian High School Eagle Band

A true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the band. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The Olympian High School Eagle Band is one team that leads the way in this category. Even though the Eagles are safe at home, doesn’t mean the Eagle Band put their season on hold. In fact, these four leaders on the Olympian High School Eagle Band tells us practicing at home has its benefits. When the season returns, this band will be ready then ever to march out to the 50-yard-line and give it their all.