Week 4 Student Athlete Spotlight:Willie Peterson, Serra

Willie Peterson is your typical San Diego kid, but one that performs exceptionally well on the field and in the classroom.

Now, as a senior, he uses his skills that he has learned being on varsity since freshman year, to help lead the younger kids coming up after him.

He also does everything on the field, playing a variety of different positions to help give his team the best chance at winning.

Willie is this weeks Hollandia Dairy Student Athlete of the Week.