Week 5 Squad Up: Rancho Buena Vista High School Band and Color Guard

A true Friday night under the lights isn’t complete without a little help from the band. A team who gets the crowd going, pumping up the football players and encouraging school spirit.

The Rancho Buena Vista High School Band and Color Guard is one team that leads the way in this category. Even though the Longhorns are safe at home, doesn’t mean the RBV High School Band and Color Guard put their season on hold. In fact, these three leaders on the team tells us practicing at home has its benefits. When the season returns, this band will be ready then ever to march out to the 50-yard-line and give it their all.