Week 6 Squad Up: University City Marching Band





Friday Night Lights isn’t the same without the squads that bring energy to the atmosphere!

Take a listen to the University City “Centurion Sound” Marching band as they reflect on bringing home the gold medal in 2019 from the Southern California School Band and Orchestra (SCSBOA) 2A Field Championship!

Hear also how the members appreciate the different dreams and aspirations that the members make up of the band!