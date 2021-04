Week 6 Student Athlete Spotlight: Stephen Britton, Santa Fe Christian

Five games into his junior season, Stephen Britton suffered a major knee injury, but flash forward to his senior year, he already has 19 touchdowns in just 5 games.

The work ethic and perseverance he used to recover from his injury is the same mentality he uses on the field with his teammates and in the classroom.

Stephen is this weeks Hollandia Dairy Student Athlete of the Week.