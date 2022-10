Week 7 Alarm Clock Pep Rally: Madison High School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Week 7 of the Prep Pigskin Report started off at Madison High School with the My Point Credit Union Alarm Clock Pep Rally!

KUSI’s Allie Wagner and surprise guest, KUSI’s Brandon Stone, fired up the students as their undefeated football team gets ready for gameday.

Before and after the pep rally, Wagner spoke to students at the school in ASB, JROTC, the drumline, Broadcast class, and auto shop!