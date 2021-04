Gonzaga to vie against Baylor in NCAA National Championship





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a game-winning three to advance to the championship game.

Gonzaga and Baylor will face off in the National Championship game tomorrow night.

Zack Jones, Balboa School Executive Director and Head Coach, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego for a recap of the NCAA games.