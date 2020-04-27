Weekend sports review with Scott Kaplan 4/27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports talk radio host and NFL sideline reporter Scott Kaplan joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the weekend in sports.

Seth Markman was just as nervous as NFL coaches and general managers about the unknown factors involved with a virtual draft.

But the ESPN executive producer said he was overwhelmed with how everything came together over the three days. It also ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt.

The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over all three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen. The previous high was 6.2 million last year.

Kaplan discussed the NFL Draft and 1090 sports radio returning.