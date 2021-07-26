Weekend Sports Update: Olympics ratings down, and the future of the SEC & Big 12





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scott Kaplan joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to recap the weekend in sports, including the historically low ratings for the Olympics.

Could it be a result of the anti-American “protests?”

Topics:

Padres trade for second baseman Adam Frazier

San Diego native Mikey Williams scores huge sponsorship deal in the NIL

Tom Brady viral video…. real or fake?

Cleveland Indians change their name to the Cleveland Guardians

Minnesota Vikings fire assistant head coach for not getting vaccinated

Future of SEC and the BIG 12

NBC has 33-year low viewership for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Radio host @ScottKaplan shames and demeans ALL NFL players who won't get vaccinated, daring them to retire. Kaplan gladly agreed with the Viking's decision to fire their assistant head coach for not taking the vaccine. More info: https://t.co/0dN2EU6qu4 pic.twitter.com/1l6Xuhv2Si — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 26, 2021