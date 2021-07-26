Weekend Sports Update: Olympics ratings down, and the future of the SEC & Big 12

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scott Kaplan joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to recap the weekend in sports, including the historically low ratings for the Olympics.

Could it be a result of the anti-American “protests?”

Topics:

  • Padres trade for second baseman Adam Frazier
  • San Diego native Mikey Williams scores huge sponsorship deal in the NIL
  • Tom Brady viral video…. real or fake?
  • Cleveland Indians change their name to the Cleveland Guardians
  • Minnesota Vikings fire assistant head coach for not getting vaccinated
  • Future of SEC and the BIG 12
  • NBC has 33-year low viewership for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Categories: Good Morning San Diego, Sports