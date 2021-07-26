Weekend Sports Update: Olympics ratings down, and the future of the SEC & Big 12
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scott Kaplan joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to recap the weekend in sports, including the historically low ratings for the Olympics.
Could it be a result of the anti-American “protests?”
Topics:
- Padres trade for second baseman Adam Frazier
- San Diego native Mikey Williams scores huge sponsorship deal in the NIL
- Tom Brady viral video…. real or fake?
- Cleveland Indians change their name to the Cleveland Guardians
- Minnesota Vikings fire assistant head coach for not getting vaccinated
- Future of SEC and the BIG 12
- NBC has 33-year low viewership for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony