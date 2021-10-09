Weekend sports update with Lee Hacksaw Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in sports.

The Padres fired Manager Jayce Tingler last week.

“This franchise really disappointed a lot of people,” Hamilton said, then reminded viewers of the way Tingler managed the shooting which took place outside Nationals Park in Washington D. C. during a game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.

“Might not have been a good manager. Pretty good man,” Hamilton said of Tingler.