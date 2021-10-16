Weekend sports update with Lee Hacksaw Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in sports, including the Jon Gruden controversy.

“Aside from all the language he used in the emails, he betrayed his locker room. And that’s the stunner to me,” Hacksaw said.

“He wrote that kind of junk to other people in the National Football League while purporting to be pro-player, pro-programs, make society better — and he wrote that kind of garbage,” he added,