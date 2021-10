Weekend sports update with Lee Hacksaw Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in sports news.

Recently, the San Diego Padres hired a new manager by the name of Bob Melvin.

“A.J. Preller may have saved his job by what he did on Thursday, hiring Bob Melvin,” Hamilton said.