Weekend sports update with Lee Hacksaw Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in sports news.

The Aztecs will face off with Fresno State in a showdown, Hamilton described.

The mantra of the Aztecs is, “We’re coming to get your quarterback. What are you going to do about it?” Hamilton said.