Weekend sports update with Lee Hacksaw Hamilton





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From San Diego’s lawsuit filed over the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles, to college football, Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton has all the latest on sports news with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego.”

“The community, I don’t think, has ever emotionally recovered from the loss of the franchise and what the owner did,” said Hamilton.

There are similarities between the Chargers lawsuit and the St. Louis Rams lawsuit, according to Hamilton.