Weekend sports update with Lee Hacksaw Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI with the most prominent updates on the sports world, starting with a forewarning to Padres fans that a portion of stadiums will be filled with fans come the first week of April.

Now is the time to get your tickets for a limited-seat stadium, Hamilton informed viewers.

The population’s vaccination rates are going up and no one from out of California will be allowed to buy Padres tickets, said Hamilton, remaining cautiously optimistic.

The investigation into Tiger Woods’s rollover incident in Rancho Palos Verdes has just revealed that Woods was unconscious following the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin criticized the lack of diversity in NFL Coaches this week.

The NFL is beginning to take action to hire a more diverse set of coaches.