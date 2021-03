Weekend sports update with Lee Hacksaw Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI this morning to go over the latest in local and national sports.

San Diego State’s Aztecs won 69-66 over Wyoming.

The NFL is undergoing a salary cap crisis.

The college football season started today at University of San Diego.

